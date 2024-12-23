“Each C-1 Ink Bomb is uniquely hand-splattered, making every guitar a one-of-a-kind masterpiece”: Schecter drops a Jackson Pollock-inspired electric with Seymour Duncan Blackouts for alt-metal adventure

Whoever planted the copy of Barbara Hess’ Abstract Expressionism (Taschen, 2016) in the Schecter paint room deserves a raise, because it just paid off with the launch of the Ink Bomb C-1.

This is a C-1, an electric guitar we are all familiar with. It has that S-style double cutaway body (solid mahogany in this instance), the 3x3 headstock, locking tuners because it is a serious bit of kit.

But then this is a C-1 like we have never seen before, finished in solid white with this Ink Bomb finish, a sort of Jackson Pollock-inspired finish (or 101 Dalmatians, you decide) that is unique to each guitar.

That’s right, because of how the finish is applied, each of these Ink Bomb C-1s will look different to the next. There must be something in the air, what with Red Witch this week offering a one-of-one range with its Pax Harmonia dual mode Uni-Vibe pedal. But it’s still a rare thing indeed to get a production model guitar that no one else has.

"With its eye-catching Ink Bomb finish and exceptional craftsmanship, this guitar is perfect for players looking to stand out both visually and sonically," says Schecter. "Each C-1 Ink Bomb is uniquely hand-splattered, making every guitar a one-of-a-kind masterpiece."

As for the spec, this one is geared up for modern metal, or alt-metal if you like, with a pair of Seymour Duncan Alt Metal Blackout humbuckers at the bridge and neck – you know the ones that Ryan “Fluff” Bruce demoed upon their launch.

Basically, they are a set of active electric guitar pickups voiced for players who tune down, like, to C standard and below, giving you all the clarity and punch even as you’re expanding operations into the bass guitar’s territory. It is a straightforward guitar. You have a three-way pickup selector, volume and tone controls. No messing around.

This is probably a finish that will divide opinion. Frankly, it makes a nice change from the blood splatter finishes we see in a lot of metal guitars. That Dexter look is a little passé, right? One thing that is super cool is that Schecter commits to it; it’s on the body, it’s on the headstock. Only the neck has been left untouched. It is plain white.

Low tunings or not, this C-1 is built to shred, with a glued-in three-piece maple neck carved into a Thin C profile. It has a 14” radius ebony fingerboard, offset dot inlays, 24 jumbo frets, a 25.5” scale length. At the nut you’ve got a black Graph Tech Tusq XL. The bridge is a Tonepros Locking Tune-O-Matic.

The Ink Bomb C-1 is available now, priced $999 (guitar case sold separately, but you might be able to charm your local retailer into throwing in a case to sweeten the deal).

For more details, head over to Schecter.