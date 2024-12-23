“Each one has its own unique art work and its own unique iteration of the circuit”: Red Witch Pedals has made 99 different versions of the Pax Harmonia and might just have created the ultimate Uni-Vibe in the process

Red Witch Pedals has unveiled the Pax Harmonia, a limited edition Uni-Vibe-inspired chorus/vibrato that offers players a wholly unique sound.

Yes, we hear you: how can an optical ‘vibe pedal give you a wholly unique electric guitar sound when it has been inspired by a pedal invented by Fumio Mieda in the ‘60s? Well, Red Witch’s Ben Fulton has designed the answer for that, with each pedal in this 99 unit run featuring its own version of the optical bulb-driven chorus/vibrato.

To give it its full name, the Pax Harmonica Unique Incandescent Univibe, gives you an idea of what’s going with this special release.

Each pedal in this limited edition run has its own unique artwork. Under the hood, there is a circuit individual to that pedal, but designed around “a beautiful incandescent bulb” and four light-dependant resistors – a configuration that controls the phase shift in in an “ultra unique” way.

These circuits are all 100 per cent analogue, housed in what Fulton describes as a “bespoke, nickel plated pressed steel amphitheatre! He has put them together with through-hole components, using Neutrik jacks and an ultra long-life true bypass footswitch.

But these are not just pedalboard candy for the collector; Fulton has made these to be super-practical updates on a guitar effects pedal popularised by the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Robin Trower, David Gilmour and George Harrison. There are dual modes on each of these pedals, with switchable Classic and Interstellar voicings, so really what you are getting are two Uni-Vibes in one.

Fulton had some help with this design. Paul Crowther, the designer of the legendary Hotcake overdrive pedal, lent his expertise to the project and helped design the Pax Harmonia’s LFO. “He’s a genius,” says Fulton.

You can also hook up an expression pedal to control the speed of the modulation. Fulton recommends the Moog EP-3, available now for $56 via Sweetwater, though any will do the job. And what is really cool is that, instead of a switch to toggle between chorus and vibrato modes, the Pax Harmonia has them on a dial, so that you can blend the chorus and vibrato together.

As for the artwork, Fulton says it is inspired by the ocean – jellyfish, cephalopods, various creatures of the deep – and Jimi Hendrix.

“Ever since I first heard Jimi use a Uni-Vibe, I’ve always associated that sound with feelings of the deep ocean and the life far below the surface,” he says. “The fluid movement of unseen deep sea creatures, languidly floating on invisible currents in the mysterious deep.”

And yes, like a Vibe circuit, shine a light through them and you get something psychedelic. There’s nothing quite like it. If you are in need of some old-school modulation and looking for something no one else has, head over to Red Witch Pedals.

Pax Harmonia is available now, priced $499. Not cheap, but wholly unique, and these awesome "one of one" runs from Red Witch tend to sell out fast. Once the 99 are gone, they are gone forever.