“The look of a road warrior that has many more glorious miles ahead of it”: Charvel’s new limited edition Super-Stock So-Cal Style 1 is a box-fresh hotrodded S-style that looks like it’s got some serious city miles on it

News
By published

Charvel stacks the specs up high on a $1,599 shred machine that comes fresh with a super-distressed finish, DiMarzio HSH firepower and a Floyd Rose 1000 Series vibrato

Charvel Limited Edition Super-Stock So-Cal Style 1 in Aged Arctic: this high-performance S-style has a heavily weathered finish, an HSH DiMarzio pickup configuration and a Floyd Rose 1000 Series vibrato.
(Image credit: Charvel)

Charvel has launched a high-performance S-style electric guitar for those who like their six-strings to look as though they have been recovered from a demolished building, with the finish all but hanging off the instrument.

It’s called the Super-Stock So-Cal Style 1. It’s a limited edition model, and its Aged Arctic nitrocellulose finish might have some confusing it with the superlative Henrik Danhage Signature Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1.

At first blush they are quite similar. But this is quite a different instrument from Danhage's sassafras-bodied signature guitar. Here we have an alder body, with much of that alder on show as the paint job has been heavily distressed.

Charvel Limited Edition Super-Stock So-Cal Style 1 in Aged Arctic: this high-performance S-style has a heavily weathered finish, an HSH DiMarzio pickup configuration and a Floyd Rose 1000 Series vibrato.

(Image credit: Charvel)

You could call it buckle rush on the back. The front is a little more dramatic. It wears this well. The tortoisehell guard, the licensed Stratocaster headstock and the Gibson style speed knobs for volume and tone give it a distinctly Frankenstein’d vibe.

The pickups – not to mention what will be a typically on-point build from the Charvel team – should make this a serious guitar. We have a DiMarzio Super Distortion at the bridge, a DiMarzio Dark Matter single-coil at the middle position, and a DiMarzio PAF Pro at the neck, and a five-way blade-style selector switch for five core tones.

As is the house style on Charvel guitars, this has a bolt-on maple neck, satin smooth, reinforced with graphite rods. There are 22 jumbo frets on a 12” to 16” compound radius fingerboard. And you’ll find that fingerboard has rolled edges. Even the dot inlays are aged on this.

Image 1 of 2
Charvel Limited Edition Super-Stock So-Cal Style 1 in Aged Arctic: this high-performance S-style has a heavily weathered finish, an HSH DiMarzio pickup configuration and a Floyd Rose 1000 Series vibrato.
(Image credit: Charvel )

There’s a Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking vibrato and a set of Charvel-branded die-cast tuners.

Another couple of aesthetic flourishes that are worth a mention; there is a matching painted headstock, with just a soupçon of checking to keep it on message with the distressed finish, and the “double crème” pickup bobbins are really cool.

Image 1 of 2
Charvel Limited Edition Super-Stock So-Cal Style 1 in Aged Arctic: this high-performance S-style has a heavily weathered finish, an HSH DiMarzio pickup configuration and a Floyd Rose 1000 Series vibrato.
(Image credit: Charvel )

Other details you’ll recognise from its Charvel siblings include the heel-mounted thumbwheel for making quick tweaks to the truss rod, and that super-speed neck profile. The scale length is an on-brand 25.5” – after all, this is essentially a souped-up HSH Stratocaster.

Charvel doesn’t put a number on how limited this run is but at £1,129/$1,599 street this is a lot of guitar for the money – expect it to sell like hot cakes.

Showcasing the Charvel Super-Stock SC-1 Aged Arctic Featuring Yas Nomura | Charvel Guitars - YouTube Showcasing the Charvel Super-Stock SC-1 Aged Arctic Featuring Yas Nomura | Charvel Guitars - YouTube
Watch On

Get it while it’s hot. Price includes a gig bag. See Charvel for more details.

Categories
Jonathan Horsley
Jonathan Horsley

Jonathan Horsley has been writing about guitars and guitar culture since 2005, playing them since 1990, and regularly contributes to MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitar World. He uses Jazz III nylon picks, 10s during the week, 9s at the weekend, and shamefully still struggles with rhythm figure one of Van Halen’s Panama.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitars
IK Multimedia Tonex Editor

“Customise your live rig with real-time precision”: IK Multimedia has just made its digital amp modelling ecosystem easier to manage with the Tonex Editor
Gibson RD Custom: the cult-classic electric guitar returns in an Ebony finish, with the full Custom aesthetic of block inlays on an ebony fingerboard, multi-ply binding, and gold hardware and pickup coverings.

“One of my favourite forgotten Gibson designs of all time”: The cult-classic RD Custom is officially back (in black)
behringer

Has Behringer gone too far with the 676, its clone of the Universal Audio 6176?
See more latest
Most Popular
behringer
Has Behringer gone too far with the 676, its clone of the Universal Audio 6176?
Micky Dolenz
“I didn’t have to learn every rhythm and tempo to be at the standard of a studio musician. I learnt what I had to learn and I think I did pretty well": The Monkees' drummer Micky Dolenz says he had the musical chops that his role required
Haim
“Everything’s gonna figure out”: The first track on Haim’s new album includes an as yet uncleared George Michael sample and was inspired by Beyoncé
dawesome
"Want a sound that makes your speakers question their life choices?": Dawesome's Hate is the nasty and twisted counterpart to its Love multi-effects plugin
Steven Knight Liam and Noel Gallagher
Live Forever: The writer, producer and director of Peaky Blinders is masterminding a movie of the Oasis reunion tour
IK Multimedia Tonex Editor
“Customise your live rig with real-time precision”: IK Multimedia has just made its digital amp modelling ecosystem easier to manage with the Tonex Editor
John Lennon and Yoko Ono
“I fell in love with an independent creative genius. I started waking up”: The trailer for One To One: John & Yoko documentary has been released
Gibson RD Custom: the cult-classic electric guitar returns in an Ebony finish, with the full Custom aesthetic of block inlays on an ebony fingerboard, multi-ply binding, and gold hardware and pickup coverings.
“One of my favourite forgotten Gibson designs of all time”: The cult-classic RD Custom is officially back (in black)
Fender Player II Limited Edition 3-Color Sunburst Sparkle series: the Precision Bass, Stratocaster, Telecaster and Jazz Bass get a limited edition makeover for 2025.
“A stage-ready guitar with contemporary updates to power your performance ”: Fender unveils limited edition Player II Series refresh, with the Strat, Tele, Precision and Jazz Basses refinished in dazzling Sparkle 3-Color Sunburst
The Bangles
“I knew that to do something so blatantly pop… there was a resistance”: Guitarist in huge ‘80s power-pop band says she had reservations about their biggest hit, which was released shortly before they broke up