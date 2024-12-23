“Capable of powering an average-sized board for 10+ hours”: D’Addario launches XPND Pedal Power Battery Kit, wireless pedalboard power supply including adjustable daisy chain for tidier ‘boards

D’Addario has launched the XPND Pedal Power Battery Kit, a wireless pedalboard power supply that offers over 10 hours of playing time from a single battery charge.

At the heart of the XPND Pedal Power Battery Kit is a rechargeable 10,000mAh Portable Power Cell, a real beast of a battery that can handle all the power needs of an average-sized pedalboard.

Not only can it be used to run your pedalboard wirelessly, you can hook it up to USB-C and use it as a regular power brick. D’Addario promises a low-noise performance, courtesy of its its patent-pending Gateway hub, which applies some advanced noise filtering to make our dreams of ultra-quiet – not to mention consistent – 9V power a reality.

The kit has everything you need to supply outboard power to your pedalboard. Alongside the power cell and the Gateway you have the obligatory hook and loop fastener, and best of all there is D’Addario’s adjustable daisy chain that allows you to adjust the length of the power plugs and cables, measuring them to fit with your pedalboard setup without excess wires everywhere. Neat freaks rejoice.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: D'Addario) (Image credit: D'Addario)

Being ever-concerned with noise, we would like to hear all this in action to see how it copes with external electrical sources and the noisier pedals on the ‘board.

D’Addario has a solution for the latter; it's XPND Noise Isolator, sold separately for £43/$55 can be placed between the power supply and the problematic pedal, taking the noise out of your signal path with "true galvanic isolation".

XPND Pedal Power Battery Kit with Adjustable Daisy Chain | D'Addario - YouTube Watch On

Given the modular nature of the XPND accessories eco-system, many of these products can all be used together. D’Addario says the XPND Pedal Power Battery Kit should fit most pedalboards, and it looks easily mountable on your typical rail-style ‘board.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Also available in the XPND range is the XPND DIY Pedal Power Cable Kit (£62/$79), which wireless power or not is a godsend for tidy ‘board setups, allowing you to create custom cable lengths to connect your pedals to your power supply. If you want something adjustable, then the aforementioned daisy chain system is available at £54/$69.

For more details, head over to D’Addario.