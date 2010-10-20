...

Reviews Revisited: The Zoom 2020 Player from 1994

The start of the Zoom revolution that's still going today. This humble processor moved the goalposts and virtually every guitarist either wanted or owned one.

"In a nutshell the 2020 as 19 different effects including may Zoom favourites. As I mentioned earlier, the effects have been split up into five basic groups. As far as memory is concerned, the 2020 has 40 presets - 20 user-programmable, the remaining 20 are indelible factory presets.

"Further fun with the 2020 is to be had by plugging in a couple of continuous controller pedals to the wah and volume inputs on the back. This gives you full-functioning wah-wah and volume pedals to add to the array of effects already on offer."

