Yamaha SG1800 series – hands-on

New for 2010, Yamaha has launched the SG1800 series, comprising three new and exciting models - the SG1820, SG1820A and SG1802.

Using direct feedback from Yamaha's London, LA and Tokyo Artist Relations offices, the new SG1800 series marries updated high-end specifications and simpler cosmetics to make stadium-ready guitars available to us all.

Each is handcrafted out of Yamaha's infamous Music Craft Facility in Japan, and this is where Yamaha have made several contemporary changes to the classic SG formula. Here, the SG1800 employs a more traditional construction method with a solid chunk of African mahogany forming the body, a maple top and set mahogany neck.

The new SG1800 series breaks down into three unique models all offering a distinct difference in feel and tone.

The SG1802 is Yamaha's vintage-inspired SG with its high-output Seymour Duncan soapbar single-coils and gold-top finish; the SG1820 gives the SG a real stadium-ready look with its nickel covered Seymour Duncan '59 humbuckers and cool vintage white finish and finally the SG1820A gets a new mean metal look with its EMG 81/85 humbuckers and awesome silverburst finish.

We've got our hands on all three of the exclusive new SG series, so keep and eye out for the full, in-depth review of the SG1802, SG1820 and SG1820A in issue 330 of Guitarist.