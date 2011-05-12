See five great new HD video gear demos on the Guitarist YouTube channel

The Guitarist YouTube channel is the only place on the web where you'll find our fantastic gear demos in glorious high definition, and we've got five great new additions for you to watch, so start saving those pennies!
In addition to the great content we've already got up on our channel you can now find these great HD gear demos.
YouTube : http://www.youtube.com/user/GuitaristMag?feature=mhum#p/u/3/u_wGIbgQ0hE
YouTube : http://www.youtube.com/user/GuitaristMag?feature=mhum#p/u/0/motkrdyM8TY
YouTube : http://www.youtube.com/user/GuitaristMag?feature=mhum#p/u/1/mnYWgX6LcV0
YouTube : http://www.youtube.com/user/GuitaristMag?feature=mhum#p/u/4/7gzd6jyclKE
Mad Professor Little Green Wonder
YouTube : http://www.youtube.com/user/GuitaristMag?feature=mhum#p/u/2/vVX7YENYStc
Remember that this is the only place you'll find our videos in glorious HD.
For all the best demos of the hottest guitar gear in the world, and in high-definition, subscribe to the Guitarist YouTube channel today!