Robb Flynn's Dimebag guitar stolen

Machine Head mainman Robb Flynn is appealing for help to locate four guitars that were stolen in a burglary on his home in California yesterday (September 7). One is a Washburn Dimebolt prototype guitar (pcitured above) that was given to him by the late Dime Darrell.

Here is Flynn's statement on the matter taken from Machine Head's website:

'Today, Sept 7th, between the hours of 1:15 PM and 3:15 PM while I was picking my son up from school, my house was broken into and many priceless items were stolen. Items include my wife's jewelry, laptops, wakeboards, cash, and most importantly 4 of my guitars including the guitar that I recorded my first album Burn My Eyes with. Also stolen was a guitar that is priceless to me, that was a gift from Dimebag Darrell. The cock suckers even stole my son Zander's mini Flying V I got him for Christmas.

I am offering a $1,000 reward for the return of the Black Ibanez strat along with many stickers, a "Designated Drinker" sticker. Additionally I am also offering a $2,000 reward for the safe return of the blue Washburn Dimebolt prototype.

An APB has been put out to every Guitar Center in Northern California and the Police were able to get several fingerprints off of the 2 acoustics that the thieves handled, yet bizarrely left behind. Sightings of two suspicious vehicles have been reported, one a green/teal U.S.-make pickup truck, the other a white full-size work van.

If anyone sees or hears of anything on Craigslist, eBay, at their guitar shop... anything, anywhere! Please contact us at mike@machinehead1.com immediately.



-Robb'