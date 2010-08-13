New PRS guitar designed around its pickups

A guitar designed around a pickup? The new Private Stock 53/10 models from PRS, available now, must sound special. The new PRS pickups are the third installment in the vintage inspired series and make their debut on a limited edition guitar of the same name.

The model itself has been reportedly designed at every stage with enhancing these pickups in mind.

So: design considerations on the 53/10 model include the same PF09 ultra-thin, semi gloss nitro finish that was used on Paul Reed Smith's Dirty 100. In addition, select mahogany backs and Private Stock-grade quilted maple tops have been set aside by Paul Reed Smith himself.

The pickups' burnt finish is said to be indicative of their warm tone.

More info: www.prsguitars.com

