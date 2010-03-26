New Ibanez Vai Signatures

The World´s Greatest Living Guitarist™ Steve Vai has been busy of late. Not only has he been working on an intriguing ‘orchestra project´ he´s also been setting a task or two for his homeboys at Ibanez Hoshino.



As reported in Guitarist, production on the new 1990 reissue of the Ibanez Universe has begun, and he´s also launched the JEM Floral Pattern 2, which has just been unveiled at Frankfurt 2010.







The new Ibanez JEM Floral Pattern 2







The original JEM77FP. Wonder if Mrs Vai still misses her curtains...



Details are sketchy for those of us stuck in Blighty, but if it´s anything like the original Floral JEMs, it´ll be a doozy of a guitar.







The Universe UV77RE 1990. Yum...



In the meantime here´s a great video, hosted by Mr Vai, outlining the best bits of the Universe UV77RE 1990









And what does a Universe sound like? Here's Vai 'doing the do' at Donington in 1990 with Da Snake...



