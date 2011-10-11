Last chance to buy tickets to our Fender Custom Shop event!

There's still time to purchase tickets to our incredible one-off Guitarist Presents Fender Custom Shop special event, but not much!

The ticket hotline closes at midday Wednesday 12 October, and with the event taking place the day after, on Thursday 13 October in Bath, time is running out to decide if you want to to spend the night with all those gorgeous Custom Shop instruments.

Read more: Fender EU Master Design '56 Stratocaster

And don't forget, everyone who attends the event is entered in to a draw to win a Fender Custom Shop '60 Strat Relic in vintage white on the night! With tickets extremely limited, chances of winning this stunning instrument are very good indeed - around 1 in 80!

Around 100 Fender Custom Shop instruments

Meet and chat with Mike Eldred, head of the Fender Custom Shop

Strike a deal on your dream guitar and take it away on the night

Beautiful surroundings of historic Bath

Meet and chat with the Guitarist team

Free drink on arrival

Guitarist Presents An Evening Of Fender Custom Shop will be held on the evening of Thursday 13 October at a secret, stunning location in Bath.

For full details about the event, click here.

To book your tickets to this amazing, one-off event, call Liz Coomb at the IGF on 0207 014 2814 or e-mail liz@igf.org.uk