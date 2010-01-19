In issue 325 of Guitarist, on sale today

THE ULTIMATE BLUES GUITAR LESSON!

We asked two of the UK's top blues experts to divulge their secrets for better blues guitar - and here are the results. With tab in the mag and audio on the CD

VERNON REID - Living Colour's guitar helmsman talks about the reunion and the changes in his setup since they first burst onto the scene

GREG MACKINTOSH - Paradise Lost's prog powerhouse takes us to seven-string heaven

ORIANTHI - The late Michael Jackson's guitarist of choice talks about her solo work and live of PRS

A World First Review of Marshall's JMD Series amps, plus full video demo

TC Electronic Polytune - Tune all six strings at once with this groundbreaking new tuner - full review here

PLUS full reviews and audio demos of new products from Epiphone, Danelectro, Adma Black, ESP LTD, Randall, BOSS, Schecter, and many more

SONNY LANDRETH - The final instalment of his slide masterclass

VIDEO DEMOS - The Randall NBKing100 and Marshall JMD series put through their paces. Plus audio demos, Techniques lessons and backing tracks

And all the usual opinion, Q&A, buying advice and more!

Guitarist 325 is on sale now, priced £5.50