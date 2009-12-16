100 Guitar Heroes, a special edition Guitarist bookazine, is now available to buy and it's filled to the brim with the cream of the interview crop from our interview archive.

George Harrison, David Gilmour, Hank Marvin, Keith Richards, Joe Satriani, Slash, Pete Townshend, Steve Vai, Eddie Van Halen, Buddy Guy, Steve Ray Vaughan, Paul Weller, Jimmy Page, Joe Perry, Michael Schenker Andy Summers, Dave Mustaine, Gary Moore, Les Paul

… just some of the 100 stellar players who talk gear and their passion for playing.

Guitarist Presents 100 Guitar Heroes is available from selected newsagents for £9.99 or visit

www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/guitarheroes