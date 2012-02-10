Guitarist issue 352 - on sale now!

Only in issue 352 of Guitarist…

Nuno Bettencourt

We chat with the Extreme guitarist about the future of the band, why shredding became "sickening and uncool" and why he's having the time of his life bringing his incredible guitar talents to Rihanna's live shows.

PLUS! We get up close and personal with Nuno's legendary Washburn N4 - a guitar that has been his axe of choice since the earliest days of extreme AND check out the full tab of Nuno's amazing playing on the Guitarist Deluxe cover video (also available on Guitarist Vault) - learn it if you dare…

Eric Bibb

The US guitarist tells us how unearthing the earliest history of the blues inspired his latest record

Rodrigo Y Gabriela

Rodrigo Sanchez tells us why the Mexican acoustic duo are Havana good time with their latest Cuban -flavoured record.

Mark Tremonti

The Alter Bridge and Creed guitarist takes us through the milestones and highlights of his career to date.

Premier Builders Guild

We review three new electrics from the Premier Builders Guild - a collective of boutique guitar makers who have uniquely pooled their resources to enable faster and more affordable production of their ultra-high-end guitars.

EVH 5150-III 50W

Eddie Van Halen's signature amp gets scaled down to an uber-cool and significantly more practical 50-watt Bandmaster-style head and cab format.

PLUS! Check out our review of Van Halen's long-awaited new album A Different Kind Of Truth (sneak peak: we LOVE it!)

Reviewed

Premier Builders Guild - b3 Fire, Koll Duo Glide & Johann Gustavsson Bluesmaster Special

Rasmus Guthrie Govan

Peavey PXD Void II

Hofner Contemporary Series Club Solid & Verythin Bass

Patrick J Eggle Parlour Cuban

Lag Tramontane T200D, T300AE & T400J12CE

EVH 5150-III 50W

Egnater Tweaker 40 112

Avid Pro Tools + Eleven Rack

Gretsch Electromatic G2220 Junior Jet Bass II

Propellerhead Balance with Reason Essentials

Line 6 Mobile In and Mobile POD app

Zoom H2N

Vox 22 Series

Plutonieum PU-236 Chi-Wah-Wah Bass

Longterm Tests

Vox HDC-77

Washburn J600

Line 6 DT-25

On Guitarist Vault

Special Features…

Nuno Bettencourt - up close and personal with the man and his N4

Alter Bridge - Myles and Mark answer your questions

Video demos of…



Premier Builders Guild - b3 Fire, Koll Duo Glide & Johann Gustavsson Bluesmaster Special

Chris George Surf Green Custom

Peavey PXD Void II

Hofner Contemporary Series Club Solid

Patrick J Eggle Parlour Cuban

Lag Tramontane T300AE

EVH 5150-III 50W

Egnater Tweaker 40 112

Plutonieum PU-236 Chi-Wah-Wah Bass

Techniques columns…

Blues You Can Use - Fingers & Capos

Five Steps To John Frusciante

Acoustic Workshop - Hybrid Picking

Shape Up - Learning Basic Chords

Exotic Scales - The Okinawan Scale

PLUS!

NAMM 2012 Highlights - a first look at some of the hottest new products we saw at the 2012 NAMM show in Anaheim California



Hands on - Chris George Surf Green Custom & Fender Telebration Lamboo Telecaster

Round-up - The best vibrato-equipped rock electrics

Q&A, all the latest gear and artist news, your letters, columns, album reviews, reader ads and much more!



Guitarist issue 352, is available now from all good UK newsagents. Non-UK readers can purchase a copy from www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk, or UK readers can subscribe and receive a free gift!

Guitarist on iPad, iPhone and other digital platforms

Guitarist Deluxe - the fully-enhanced interactive edition of Guitarist, Guitarist Deluxe is available now for iPad. Guitarist Deluxe has all the same great content as the print version, enhanced with embedded video, audio, extra image galleries and more! To download the container app from Apple Newsstand, please click here. (Teaser Edition is free, further issues cost £3.99 each via in-app purchasing, subscriptions are also available).

In addition, Guitarist is available in non-enhanced form from Newsstand, compatible with iPhone and iPad devices (iOS5 required), and also as a digital magazine for PC, Mac, iOS and Android from Zinio.