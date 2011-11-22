Guitarist issue 349 – on sale now!

Only in issue 349 of Guitarist…

BB King - Exclusive Interview!

We sit down with perhaps the greatest living bluesman at the Royal Albert Hall during the making of a definitive new film about his remarkable life. We chat with the 86-year-old legend about how he first fell in love with the guitar, how he's still going strong, the story of Lucille in his own words, and just how long he thinks he can keep touring and playing…

Paul Gilbert

The thinking man's shredder talks about the recent Mr Big reunion, writing a new album together, and what the future holds for him and the band.

Roger McGuinn

The Byrds legend talks Rickenbackers, electric folk, sea shanties and his visit to 'Stones-henge'…

Kenny Wayne Shepherd

The blues-rock maestro guides us through his approach to tone, technique and the guitar in general

Fractal Axe-Fx II

The revolutionary digital preamp/FX processor gets a major overhaul - but will it win a coveted Gold Award?

Nik Huber Orca DSB

Is this the ultimate single-cut electric? Our in-depth review finds out…

Optek Fretlight FG-421

A device that claims it's going to revolutionise the way we learn to play the guitar. Guitarist investigates…

Reviewed

Ibanez RG3250MZ, RGD2120Z & RG870Z

Nik Huber Orca DSB

EVH Wolfgang Stealth

Fender Blacktop Stratocaster HH FR

Larrivée 000-3R Ltd

Pete Turner Marrakech

Fishman Loudbox Artist

Jackson Ampworks Atlantic 3.0

Line 6 DT25

Fractal Axe-Fx II

BMF Pedals

Washburn Stu Hamm SH B3

BOSS Micro BR BR-80

Optek Fretlight FG-421

Planet Waves NS Mini Headstock Tuner

Fender CF-140S

Sugartone Starjet

Fishman Black Stack

Fender Blues Junior Mk III Ltd

4Pockets Stompbox

Longterm Tests

Italia Rimini 6

Godin Multiac Encore Nylon

Gibson Melody Maker Les Paul

On the FINAL Guitarist CD and Guitarist Vault

Artist video…

On the road with Paul Gilbert

Video demos of…



Fractal Audio Axe-Fx II

Ibanez RG3250MZ

Ibanez RGD2120Z

Nik Huber Orca DSB

EVH Wolfgang Stealth

Fender Blacktop Stratocaster HH FR

Larrivée 000-3R Ltd

BMF El Jefe

Techniques columns…

Blues You Can Use

Five Steps To Angus Young

Shape Up

Exotic Scales

PLUS!

Fender Modern Player Range - a first look at the the new range of reasonably-priced Fender axes, including a return of the mythical Marauder…

Fender Eric Clapton Signature Amps - Fender's first ever signature amp range honours EC. We get the lowdown.



Hands on - Manson Works #006 and Fender Telebration Old Pine Telecaster

Round-up - Unusual semi-hollow electrics

Q&A, all the latest gear and artist news, your letters, columns, album reviews, reader ads and much more!



Guitarist issue 349, is available now from all good UK newsagents. Non-UK readers can purchase a copy from www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk, or UK readers can subscribe and receive a free gift!



Guitarist on iPad, iPhone and other digital platforms

Guitarist Deluxe - the first full edition of Guitarist Deluxe, the fully-enhanced multimedia iPad edition of Guitarist is available via iTunes a few days after the print issue goes on sale - to download the container app from Apple Newsstand, please click here.

In addition, Guitarist is available in non-enhanced form from Newsstand, compatible with iPhone and iPad devices (iOS5 required), and also as a digital magazine for PC, Mac, iOS and Android from Zinio

For more information about Guitarist's digital editions, please click here.