Guitarist issue 347 – on sale now!

Only in issue 347 of Guitarist…
50 Steps To Better Tone
We talk to top professionals from all areas of the music industry to learn the secrets that give them that little bit extra in the tone department - they might not make you sound like Hendrix, but these are practical ideas that WILL help you to improve your guitar tone.
Steve Howe
The Yes man shares his refreshingly enjoyable experience of making the latest album with the legendary prog band.
Tom Morello
The Rage Against The Machine man talks about taking his Nightwatchman project on the road, going electric, and why he thinks his guitars are his 'comrades'.
Peter Frampton
On the 35th anniversary of the massively successful Frampton Comes Alive, the guitarist takes a look back at his long and varied career.
Gibson Firebird X - Exclusive First Review
We get to grips with Gibson's latest technological marvel - it has more gubbins and features than you can shake a stick at, but does it work, and is it even any good? Find out, exclusively in Guitarist.
PLUS! We speak to Gibson CEO Henry Juskiewicz about the Firebird X, the Melody Maker series, sustainable wood, and Gibson's recent legal issues.
Fender Graham Coxon Telecaster
A Europe only signature model for the legendary Blur guitarist - it packs a serious punch.
Reviewed
- Gibson Firebird X
- Schecter Solo 6 Standard, S-1 Custom and TSH-1
- Fender Graham Coxon Telecaster
- Washburn J600
- Larrivée L-02
- Martin DRS1, D-18P & D-28P
- Washburn WCD18CE
- Egnater Tweaker 88
- Yamaha THR5 & THR10
- T-Rex Tonebug Fuzz, Booster, Sensewah & Totenschläger
- DigiTech Whammy DT
- Fender '70s Precision Bass
- G2D Custom Overdrive
- Tascam Portastudio for iPad
- Morley Twin Mix
- Mad Professor Stone Grey Distortion
- Santos Martinez SM650CEA
- Samson Meteor
Longterm Tests
- Trace Acoustic TA200
- Italia Rimini Standard 6
- Gibson Melody Maker Les Paul
On the Guitarist CD
Artist video…
- Dave Gregory shows off his vintage guitar collection - part 2
Video demos of…
- Gibson Firebird X
- DigiTech Whammy DT
- Egnater Tweaker 88
- Schecter TSH-1
- Yamaha THR10
- Larrivée L-02
- T-Rex Tonebug Fuzz
- T-Rex Tonebug Sensewah
Techniques columns…
- Lick Of The Month (video lesson)
- The Devil's Trickbag (video lesson)
- Lick Factory
- Blues You Can Use
- Five Steps To Mick Ronson
- Shape Up
- Exotic Scales
PLUS!
PRS SE Amplifiers and Acoustics - we get a sneak peak at PRS's brand new range of affordable amps and acoustics.
Hands on - Andy Manson Archtop
Q&A, all the latest gear and artist news, your letters, columns, album reviews, reader ads and much more!
