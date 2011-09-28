Guitarist issue 347 – on sale now!

Only in issue 347 of Guitarist…

50 Steps To Better Tone

We talk to top professionals from all areas of the music industry to learn the secrets that give them that little bit extra in the tone department - they might not make you sound like Hendrix, but these are practical ideas that WILL help you to improve your guitar tone.

Steve Howe

The Yes man shares his refreshingly enjoyable experience of making the latest album with the legendary prog band.

Tom Morello

The Rage Against The Machine man talks about taking his Nightwatchman project on the road, going electric, and why he thinks his guitars are his 'comrades'.

Peter Frampton

On the 35th anniversary of the massively successful Frampton Comes Alive, the guitarist takes a look back at his long and varied career.

Gibson Firebird X - Exclusive First Review

We get to grips with Gibson's latest technological marvel - it has more gubbins and features than you can shake a stick at, but does it work, and is it even any good? Find out, exclusively in Guitarist.

PLUS! We speak to Gibson CEO Henry Juskiewicz about the Firebird X, the Melody Maker series, sustainable wood, and Gibson's recent legal issues.

Fender Graham Coxon Telecaster

A Europe only signature model for the legendary Blur guitarist - it packs a serious punch.

Reviewed

Gibson Firebird X

Schecter Solo 6 Standard, S-1 Custom and TSH-1

Fender Graham Coxon Telecaster

Washburn J600

Larrivée L-02

Martin DRS1, D-18P & D-28P

Washburn WCD18CE

Egnater Tweaker 88

Yamaha THR5 & THR10

T-Rex Tonebug Fuzz, Booster, Sensewah & Totenschläger

DigiTech Whammy DT

Fender '70s Precision Bass

G2D Custom Overdrive

Tascam Portastudio for iPad

Morley Twin Mix

Mad Professor Stone Grey Distortion

Santos Martinez SM650CEA

Samson Meteor

Longterm Tests

Trace Acoustic TA200

Italia Rimini Standard 6

Gibson Melody Maker Les Paul

On the Guitarist CD

Artist video…

Dave Gregory shows off his vintage guitar collection - part 2

Video demos of…



Gibson Firebird X

DigiTech Whammy DT

Egnater Tweaker 88

Schecter TSH-1

Yamaha THR10

Larrivée L-02

T-Rex Tonebug Fuzz

T-Rex Tonebug Sensewah

Techniques columns…

Lick Of The Month (video lesson)

The Devil's Trickbag (video lesson)

Lick Factory

Blues You Can Use

Five Steps To Mick Ronson

Shape Up

Exotic Scales

PLUS!

PRS SE Amplifiers and Acoustics - we get a sneak peak at PRS's brand new range of affordable amps and acoustics.



Hands on - Andy Manson Archtop

Q&A, all the latest gear and artist news, your letters, columns, album reviews, reader ads and much more!



