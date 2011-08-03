Guitarist issue 345 – on sale now!

Surf Guitar

We tell the story of the missing link in rock 'n' roll history, exploring one of the most influential genres in modern music and guitar playing, with insight along the way from surf guitar legends Dick Dale and Paul Johnson of the Bel-Airs.

PLUS! Get to grips with this intoxicating guitar genre with our Five Steps To Surf Guitar lesson - with full TAB in the mag and audio on the Guitarist CD!

Don Felder

The Eagles legend takes us back to the heady days of the mid-1970s and explains the fascinating story behind the creation of the band's masterpiece Hotel California album, plus tells us how he went about writing and playing THAT solo…

Derek Trucks & Robert Randolph

We caught up with the two hottest slide guitar players on the planet at their joint London gig and discovered that despite their different approaches and instruments, their love of glide comes from a common place.

Phil X

From 17 million YouTube hits to filling in for Sambora with Bon Jovi, we talk to the session ace and star of Fretted Americana.

John Petrucci

We talk to the Dream Theater face-melter about the wealth of signature gear he's developed to take his craft to a different level.

PLUS! We review the brand new Music Man JPXI signature model guitar

New Yamaha Pacificas - Exclusive Review

We get an exclusive look at the completely revamped Pacifica range, and discover that the most successful new guitar design of the last 25 years has gotten even better, and is more desirable than ever before.

Reviewed

Yamaha Pacifica 611HFM, 510V & 311H

PRS ME Quatro

Music Man JPXI

Fret-King Black Label JD

Seagull Maritime SWS Folk HG Q1, Breedlove Atlas Retro OM/ERe, Tanglewood TW70HSR-B and Takamine TAN76

Godin Multiac Encore Nylon

Takamine EF300W

Vox TB35C1

Two-Rock Studio Pro 35 & Gain Master 22

Mesa/Boogie TransAtlantic TA-30

Line 6 POD HD

Eventide Space

Italia Rimini 4

Peavey Revalver Mk III.V

Presonus Audiobox Studio

T-Rex Twister 2

Cruztools Groovetech Jack And Pot Nut Tool

Logjam Music Logarhythm Mk II

Longterm Tests

Taylor GS Mini

Two-Rock Jet 22

Trace Acoustic TA200

On the Guitarist CD

Artist video…

Jerry Donahue demonstrates his new Fret-King Black Label JD

Video demos of…



Yamaha Pacifica 611HFM, 510V & 311H

Two-Rock Studio Pro 35 & Gain Master 22

Mesa/Boogie TA-30 combo

Music Man JPXI

Line 6 POD HD

T-Rex Twister 2

Eventide Space

Godin Multiac Encore Nylon

Techniques columns…

Lick Of The Month (video lesson)

The Devil's Trickbag (video lesson)

Lick Factory

Blues You Can Use

Five Steps To Surf Guitar

Shape Up

Exotic Scales

PLUS!

Gretsch George Harrison G6128T Signature Duo Jet - revealed, and you want one!



Hands on - Yamaha PAC1 & PAC2 and Schecter 35th Anniversary C-1

Twin-humbucker electrics - six of the best for less than £1,100

Q&A, all the latest gear and artist news, your letters, columns, album reviews, reader ads and much more!



Guitarist issue 344, is available now from all good UK newsagents, or as a digital magazine for PC, Mac and iOS and Android from Zinio. Non-UK readers can purchase a copy from www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk, or subscribe and receive a free gift!