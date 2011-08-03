Guitarist issue 345 – on sale now!

Surf Guitar
We tell the story of the missing link in rock 'n' roll history, exploring one of the most influential genres in modern music and guitar playing, with insight along the way from surf guitar legends Dick Dale and Paul Johnson of the Bel-Airs.
PLUS! Get to grips with this intoxicating guitar genre with our Five Steps To Surf Guitar lesson - with full TAB in the mag and audio on the Guitarist CD!
Don Felder
The Eagles legend takes us back to the heady days of the mid-1970s and explains the fascinating story behind the creation of the band's masterpiece Hotel California album, plus tells us how he went about writing and playing THAT solo…
Derek Trucks & Robert Randolph
We caught up with the two hottest slide guitar players on the planet at their joint London gig and discovered that despite their different approaches and instruments, their love of glide comes from a common place.
Phil X
From 17 million YouTube hits to filling in for Sambora with Bon Jovi, we talk to the session ace and star of Fretted Americana.
John Petrucci
We talk to the Dream Theater face-melter about the wealth of signature gear he's developed to take his craft to a different level.
PLUS! We review the brand new Music Man JPXI signature model guitar
New Yamaha Pacificas - Exclusive Review
We get an exclusive look at the completely revamped Pacifica range, and discover that the most successful new guitar design of the last 25 years has gotten even better, and is more desirable than ever before.
Reviewed
- Yamaha Pacifica 611HFM, 510V & 311H
- PRS ME Quatro
- Music Man JPXI
- Fret-King Black Label JD
- Seagull Maritime SWS Folk HG Q1, Breedlove Atlas Retro OM/ERe, Tanglewood TW70HSR-B and Takamine TAN76
- Godin Multiac Encore Nylon
- Takamine EF300W
- Vox TB35C1
- Two-Rock Studio Pro 35 & Gain Master 22
- Mesa/Boogie TransAtlantic TA-30
- Line 6 POD HD
- Eventide Space
- Italia Rimini 4
- Peavey Revalver Mk III.V
- Presonus Audiobox Studio
- T-Rex Twister 2
- Cruztools Groovetech Jack And Pot Nut Tool
- Logjam Music Logarhythm Mk II
Longterm Tests
- Taylor GS Mini
- Two-Rock Jet 22
- Trace Acoustic TA200
On the Guitarist CD
Artist video…
- Jerry Donahue demonstrates his new Fret-King Black Label JD
Video demos of…
- Yamaha Pacifica 611HFM, 510V & 311H
- Two-Rock Studio Pro 35 & Gain Master 22
- Mesa/Boogie TA-30 combo
- Music Man JPXI
- Line 6 POD HD
- T-Rex Twister 2
- Eventide Space
- Godin Multiac Encore Nylon
Techniques columns…
- Lick Of The Month (video lesson)
- The Devil's Trickbag (video lesson)
- Lick Factory
- Blues You Can Use
- Five Steps To Surf Guitar
- Shape Up
- Exotic Scales
PLUS!
Gretsch George Harrison G6128T Signature Duo Jet - revealed, and you want one!
Hands on - Yamaha PAC1 & PAC2 and Schecter 35th Anniversary C-1
Twin-humbucker electrics - six of the best for less than £1,100
Q&A, all the latest gear and artist news, your letters, columns, album reviews, reader ads and much more!
Guitarist issue 344, is available now from all good UK newsagents, or as a digital magazine for PC, Mac and iOS and Android from Zinio. Non-UK readers can purchase a copy from www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk, or subscribe and receive a free gift!