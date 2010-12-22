Guitarist issue 337 - on sale now

SLASH'S NEW AMP



The world exclusive review and a video demo of the Marshall Slash Signature AFD100 head that recreates the classic tone of Guns N' Roses' Appetite For Destruction. Find out why our jaws dropped.

ERIC GALES



Our blues player of 2010 talks about his long road to get here. Gales' new album Relentless showcases an exceptional player - one who's found redemption as a musician after incarceration and substance issues. A dazzling soulful technician but this left-handed player wth upside-down guitar is certainly no Hendrix clone.

ROCK MACHINES



A Charvel for just £727? The new Pro Mod So-Cal Style 1 is no joke. Schecter's new humbucking PT

Fastback is also a landmark guitar punching well above it's £599 weight.

NELS CLINE



Wilco's Jazzmasterer talks about his remarkable new double solo album.

KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD



The blues-rock Strat fanatic explores traditional blues for his first live album. He tells all about that plus Fenders and fast cars with us.

FENDER



The beginning of the legend's golden years chronicled.

ADAM DUTKIEWICZ



The Killswitch Engage man wrote a whole album from his hospital bed when facing a potentially career-ending back injury. Adam tells how this dark time led to a whole new prjoect and album - his finest metal for years with Times Of Grace.

REVIEWED



Marshall AFD100 Slash Signature head



Vox Virage II DC & SC



Schecter PT & PT Fastback



Charvel Pro Mod Limited Wild Card & So-Cal Style 1



Lag Tramontane T66A & T100D



Blackstar HT Soloist 60 112 combo



Fender Hot Rod Deville III 212 & 410



Blackstar HT-Delay pedal



Zoom R24 HD recorder



DigiTech HardWire TR-7 Tremolo / Rotary pedal



…and much more in the magazine and on the Guitarist CD

ON THE CD



Exclusive video demo of the Marshall AFD100 Slash Signature, demo of the Shecter PT Fastback, Fender Hot Rod Deville 410 III and Blackstar HD-Delay, plus more audio and video gear demos and guitar lessons, with tab in the mag - learn rock, blues, acoustic, beginner, shred and a ton of great licks!

BUYING ADVICE AND Q&A



All your gear-related problems and buying queries answered - plus buy and sell your own gear in our Reader Ads section

Guitarist issue 337 is onsale now