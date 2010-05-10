In Guitarist issue 329, on sale now…

WORN TO RUN

Fender's '72 Tele Custom and Deluxe

Fender's latest Road Worn Telecasters convincingly update classic '70s designs for £899. Check out our full review and audio demo on the CD

40 HOT PRODUCTS FOR 2010

Guitarist returns from the Frankfurt Musikmesse music show with the definitive guide for what's hot in the guitar gear world for 2010

JOHN BUTLER TRIO

A new record and a new lineup sees Aussie slide supremo John Butler on the rise…

TOMMY EMMANUEL

… And we continue the Oz theme with a trip around the UK Tommyfest, and an in-depth interview with the Antipodean acoustic master

ALSO INTERVIEWED

Ratt

Sammy Hagar

Mikael Åkerfeldt

THE BEST GEAR FIRST

Reviewed in the magazine, with video and audio demos on the CD…

Gibson Slash Appetitie Les PaulMagneto T Wave

Yamaha CPX1200

Mariner Vertys AEC

Roland AC-33

Blackstar HT Studio 20 and HT Club 40

Fryette Deliverance D120H &Sig:X G100 SX

BOSS ME-25

Farida AB-10

PJB Bass Cub BG-100

IK Multimedia AmpliTube 3

… and much more!

ON THE CD

Video and audio demos

Full audio and video lessons, with tab in the mag - learn rock, blues, acoustic, beginner, shred and a ton of great licks!

BUYING ADVICE AND Q&A

Second-hand buying info, long-term tests, and your gear woes answered - plus buy and sell your own gear in our Reader Ads section

Guitarist issue 329 is on sale now, price £5.50

...