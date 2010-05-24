Gordon Giltrap Signature Vintage

...

(c) JHS Ltd.



Designed in conjunction with respected luthier Rob Armstrong and Gordon himself, this crossover Grand Auditorium/000 style electro-acoustic is based on an instrument Rob made for Gordon back in 1980.

Featuring a high grade solid North American cedar top, with mahogany back and sides the signature "small waist" body is complemented by Rob Armstrong's trademark headstock design.

"I have played many great guitars in my years in the business and this one ranks alongside some of the very best," says Gordon when asked about his new signature model, "it is an outstanding guitar by anybody's standards and at any price.My original guitar has a very strong treble with a sort of springy and expressive sound to the bass end, the new Vintage guitar has all of this combined with an overall warmth and balance to its tonality.

"When Rob Armstrong first set eyes on the first sample all he could say was 'wow!', and that's before he even picked it up!" continues Gordon, "I echo his sentiments. I am proud to put my name to this guitar and for it to be a part of my musical legacy.""

UK prices are:

Six-string model: VE2000GG £479

12-string model: VE2000GG-12 £499

More from JHS here