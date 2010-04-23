Get The Kiss UK Tour On USB Stick

Kiss

© Jay Blakesberg/Retna Ltd./Corbis

The UK leg of KISS' 'Sonic Boom Over Europe Tour' starts at the Sheffield Arena on May 1. Fans who attend any of the concerts will be able to purchase the entire 2 ½ hours of live entertainment on USB stick at the merchandise stand directly after the show.

Alternatively, fans will also be able to pre-order the concert on USB stick or as MP3 download in advance via simfylive.com.

In addition to the 1GB USB stick, KISS enthusiasts who want to buy more than one concert will be able to order the Collector's Gold Edition USB stick at any time, even prior to the tour. As soon as the concerts happen, they will be able to insert their Gold USB stick into the USB port of their PC or Apple Mac, and download the additional concerts directly from the simfy live website.

Members of the KISS Army who want to get their hands on this, simply follow this link.