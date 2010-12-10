Friday's Guitar Hero: Yngwie Malmsteen

© Larry Marano/Retna Ltd./Corbis

Although regarded as both one of the finest guitarists of his generation, for outsiders to the world of Yngwie, the super Swede´s silk shirt-attired, Ferrari-driving and Rolex-toting flamboyance often eclipses attention to his incredible playing talents. His technique is absolutely above derision.

Here´s a version of the classic Black Star from 1989, which begins with a classical version of an iconic Bach piece before he launches into his own composition with his battered Fender Strat. What for the part where he demands his keyboard player stop what he´s doing and hold the guitar up for him: genius!

Nice jacket too...!