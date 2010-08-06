Friday's Guitar Hero: Tommy Emmanuel

...

© Neal Preston/CORBIS



Our regular weekly feature in which we'll share our pick of the guitar wonders You Tube has to offer. This week: The Acoustic Thunder From Down Under

Tommy Emmanuel is a genius. There, we've said it. With feet in both the jazz and pure acoustic camps, his jaw-dropping technique is an inspiration, we'd wager he could get a decent tune out of a didgeridoo...not easy task.. There are literally hundreds of versions of the classic Somewhere Over The Rainbow, written by Harold Arlen and most famously portrayed in The Wizard of Oz, but we reckon Tommy's version is up there with that of Ms Garland herself.