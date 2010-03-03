Fender La Cabronita Especial

As details about the Fender Custom Shop´s latest and arguably greatest new guitar for quite some time (until the next one) become a tide rather than a trickle, we thought we´d share the spec with you.



Of course, it offers an alder body swathed in a suitably vintage nitrocellulose lacquer and is available in black, Candy apple red or Sonic blue. The main departure is with the pickups, though. Instead of the traditional Telecaster or Esquire configuration, the La Cabronita Especial is loaded with TV Jones humbuckers; just one Power'Tron in the one-pickup version, and a pair of Classics in the two-pickup model.







La Cabronita Especial I (C) Fender



In fact, this version also boasts a pair of S-1 switches for added tonal tomfoolery; the single-pickup version is loaded with the similarly tonesome Greasebucket tone circuitry.







La Cabronita Especial II (C) Fender. Phwoaar etc...



Look, we´re going to buy one - simple as that. It´s not often we can share our next purchase with our Guitarist-readin´ pals, but we´re gonna...



Check this out...









Current UK RRPs are £2,959 for the single pickup, and £3,159 for the two-pickup, although they may change slightly in due course. Availability in Europe is around the end of June 2010.



Won´t be able to wait that long...



More from Fender here...







