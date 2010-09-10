ESP Experience iPhone app launched

...

ESP Guitars include a free Metallica song download code with their new app

The ESP Experience app is literally a complete experience with ESP and LTD guitars and basses, including everything but playing the instruments! It includes:

A professional chromatic tuner for guitar and bass. * Exclusive ESP content that will be updated often. These exclusive features include ESP artist interviews, ESP event coverage, free music downloads from ESP artists, tech tips from ESP's head of guitar and bass design, a complete dealer locator, and more.

Right from the start, you get plenty of added value from the ESP Experience app. You get a free Metallica song download code (sent to you from ESP after you get the app), and an exclusive guitar lesson from ESP artist Gus G. (Ozzy/Firewind) that's only offered via this app!

The ESP Experience iPhone app is available right now from the iPhone App Store. It's compatible with iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad, and requires iPhone OS 3.0 or above. Get it now from the App Store or just visit ESP Guitars