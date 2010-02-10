Come and meet Joe Bonamassa next Tuesday 16 February in London for an exclusive Q&A session!

Guitarist magazine is hosting a special Q&A session with blues-rock star Joe Bonamassa

, Tuesday 16 February in central London.

This ultra-exclusive session will be attended by just six people, and we have

three places up for grabs

to Guitarist readers!

Joe will take questions from the group - so please have some ready! Joe will also have his guitar on hand to demonstrate examples and aspects of his style, so you can see his skills up close and personal.

Attendees will also receive a copy of Joe´s new album Black Rock when it is released on 22 March.

Joe Bonamassa © Future Publishing/Jesse Wild

Want to come?

First make sure you´re free to be in central London on Tuesday 16 February. You are? Great! Now simply send an email to mick.taylor@futurenet.com and make the subject line Joe Bonamassa Q&A Session. Include your name, address and a phone number where you can be contacted on the afternoon of Friday 12 February. If you don´t pick up the phone, we will call somebody else!

Emails must be received by 1pm, Friday 12 February so do it now! We will pick three at random and winners will be informed, including further details, by 6pm Friday 12 February. If you don´t hear by then, you haven´t won.

Terms & conditions

By submitting your details you are agreeing to the terms and conditions of this offer.

You must be able to attend the event in central London, in person, Tuesday 16 February, 12.30 - 2.30.

Winners will be picked at random from all the emails received to the email address above by 1pm Friday 12 February. Emails sent to the wrong email address or with the wrong subject line or contents will not be considered. Unsuccessful respondents will not be contacted. Successful respondents are expected to make their own way to the venue - Guitarist/Future Publishing will not cover any travel or other expenses incurred by attendees. Late arrivals will mean no admittance.

No friends/family/spouse or any other person will be admitted to the event other than the successful applicant. There is no alternative event, there is no cash alternative. The editor´s decision is final.