Chickenfoot to release live DVD

Eagle Rock Entertainment is pleased to announce the Blu-ray and DVD release of Chickenfoot: Get Your Buzz On ‘Live´ - one of the most highly anticipated live rock´n´roll concert experiences of the year. The Blu-ray and DVD will be released in the UK on 26th April, six days after the US release.









Filmed with 16 hi-definition cameras over three sold out concerts, Chickenfoot: Get Your Buzz On ‘Live´ offers fans an unforgettable once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience four rock´n´roll legends sharing the stage and blowing the roof off with their explosive musicianship and dynamic onstage chemistry.



Chickenfoot, who won Best New Band of 2009 at the UK´s prestigious Classic Rock Magazine Awards, and originally formed in 2008, features vocalist Sammy Hagar (ex-Van Halen, Montrose), bassist Michael Anthony (ex-Van Halen), drummer Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) and guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani.







Joe Satriani © Christie Goodwin



The Blu-ray and DVD features one full concert shot at the Dodge Theater in Phoenix, Arizona on September 23rd, 2009, plus live segments from shows at the Tabernacle in Atlanta, Georgia and The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.







Sammy Hagar © Christie Goodwin



The Blu-ray and DVD editions of this exciting concert are jam-packed with exclusive, never-before-seen backstage footage, rare interviews, extra performance footage, photo gallery and hilarious segments featuring a host of surprise special guests including Adam Corolla, Bob Weir and Christopher Guest alias “Nigel Tufnel” from the hit movie Spinal Tap.



Read the full release here.





