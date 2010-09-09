Billy Sheehan UK workshop tour

Rotosound strings have announced details of a workshop tour by acclaimed bassist Billy Sheehan at three UK Professional Music Technology (PMT) stores in October.

Sheehan was worked with artists including Steve Vai, David Lee Roth and Mr. Big. He will demonstrate his jaw dropping technique with the use of chording, two-handed tapping, right hand three finger picking technique and controlled feedback as well as giving guests an incite to the industry and his career.

The events includes a question and answer sessions, plus an opportunity to meet Billy and get his autograph.

The dates for Billy's tour are as follows:

PMT Bristol

Friday 8th Oct 7:30 - 9:30

Question and answer session, master class demo, meet and greet.

PMT Birmingham

Saturday 9th Oct 2:30pm - 4:30pm

Afternoon tea with Billy, question and answer session, master class demo, meet and greet.

PMT Manchester

Monday 11th Oct 7:30-9:30

Questions and answer session, master class demo, meet and greet.

Billy has been a Rotosound endorsee for over 25 years and plays signature stainless steel roundwound strings. He will also be playing a further masterclasse in association with Rotosound at the Bass Day UK in Manchester on the 10th October where they will also be exhibiting.

To find out more about the Rotosound Strings visit: www.rotosound.com