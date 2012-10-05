BB King Documentary Film Arrives In Cinemas

BB King: The Life Of Riley, acclaimed filmaker Jon Brewer's powerful, insightful and heart-warming documentary film about the life of the great bluesman, is being released in UK cinemas on 15 October.

Brewer has been working closely with this gregarious and charming musician for the past 2 years, and has been given extraordinary access to his friends, family and colleagues. This is a no holds barred, powerful documentary feature that explores how a black cotton picker from Mississippi turned his life around, battled against all the odds and unrelenting racism to become King Of The Blues.

Readers who purchased our BB King: King Of The Blues fan pack last year will have seen the exclusive prequel film to this full cinematic documentary, where Brewer discussed the great man with a host of guitar greats, but here he tells the full and remarkable story of BB's life.

It is this essence of BB's story; highlighted by rare archive photos and footage, along with personal interviews, that make this a beautiful, informative and visually captivating feature documentary, all bound together by BB's trademark sound.

The film is narrated by Morgan Freeman and featuring contributions from, amongst others Eric Clapton, Bono, Ringo Starr, Carlos Santana, Bill Wyman, Slash, Bonnie Raitt, Peter Green, Buddy Guy, Ronnie Wood, Bruce Willis and many more…

To tie in to the film release Universal Music will be releasing an Original Soundtrack, BB King: The Life Of Riley OST, with songs from the film, on the 22 October 2012. This will be preceded on the 24 September 2012 with a lavish 10 CD, 194 track box set collection chronicling his entire career from his first recordings in 1949 through to his most recent studio album. Entitled Ladies And Gentlemen… MrBB King, the box set celebrates his 50th Anniversary signing to ABC-Paramount Records in 1962 through a multi-format career retrospective.

Following the cinematic release, the film will be released on DVD towards the end of 2012.

BB King: The Life Of Riley is showing at cinemas all over the UK and Ireland from 15 October 2012, click through to the next page for a full list.

If you want to read more about BB King, his life and his music, Guitarist presents - BB King: King Of The Blues is the perfect place to start.

The pack features a 192-page magazine full of gorgeous colour photography, features charting the legendary bluesman's life and career, the guitar gear he used along the way, and the secrets of BB King's guitar technique. The pack also containg an exclusive DVD film made alongside BB King: The Life Of Riley,featuring extensive concert performance footage from a 2011 gig at The Royal Albert Hall, including special guests such as Slash and the Rolling Stones Ronnie Wood.

We still have a few copies of this exclusive digipak available, but supplies are limited, so head over to MyFavouriteMagazines.co.uk to order your copy of BB King: King Of The Blues now to avoid disappointment.

UK & Ireland Cinemas Showing BB King: The Life Of Riley