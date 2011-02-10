The Best Of Future Music's 'In The Studio With'

Yes, it's the best 'Best Of' since 'The Best Of The Carpenters'. Now you can see 19 of Future Music's 'In The Studio With' photoshoots via this story on our online spin-off Music Radar.

For example: Who'd live in a studio liiiiike thiiiiiiis?... *

Music Radar is already laden with gear reviews, interviews and tution from Future Music, but this particular story - being the fruits of a couple of years of our hard labour - particularly caught our eye as 'extra-specially brilliant'.

There's Dave Spoon, Alan Braxe, Imogen Heap, Freemasons, Bomb The Bass, Sander Van Doorn, Sharam Jay, Chris Lake, Kris Menace, Moby, Simian Mobile Disco and... and... and... we're getting a bit bored now.

And don't forget you can click on each star producer to reveal more words and pics of their kit. It's an endless rabbit hole of footpedals and fun!

* Kris Menace.