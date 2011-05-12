Korg monotribe: World Exclusive Review

Inside the latest issue you'll find our exclusive review of Korg's monotribe.

It's no secret that Future Music loved the Korg monotron. The pocket-sized analogue synth was an instant hit on its release last summer, offering classic MS-20 inspired sounds at an absolute bargain price. At the time, many of us suspected that the Japanese synth giants were testing the waters for bigger and better analogue products - after a three-decade hiatus, it always seemed unlikely that Korg would resume development of analogue technology for the sole purpose of selling a £50 pocket synth.

Nearly a year later, our suspicions were confirmed at the recent Frankfurt Musikmesse with the announcement of the monotribe, a brand new analogue groovebox loosely based on the monotron sound engine.

What is it? As the name suggests, the monotribe falls somewhere in between the monotron and Korg's Electribe range of groove sequencers. Korg describe it as an analogue Electribe or a ribbon station, but you could also think of it as a beefed up monotron with a drum section and a built-in sequencer.

The synth section of the monotribe retains all of the monotron's key features, but adds a few excellent new twists to make the sound more versatile. The rhythm section consists of three fully analogue drum sounds - kick, snare and hi-hat - which can also be programmed using the 808-style push-button sequencer.

