Pat Mastelotto talks 40 years at the top and triple drumming with King Crimson

Do you adjust the sound of your kit depending on the gig?

“Totally, and the new three-drummer King Crimson is a really good example of that because I’m mixed a little bit off to one side and Gavin is off to the other side, so if you think of Gavin having the high octobans and the higher bell cymbals over his hi-hat, he’s creating very much a picture in the right speaker, if you will. My picture is very much in the left speaker so a bigger cymbal or a bigger floor tom can answer that, or a few high cup chimes and things to correspond and to ricochet back and forth from his side of the stage.

“I definitely think about sound as much as the part. Sometimes you’re going to use something more like a timpani or a parade drum than a conventional sounding rock’n’roll bass drum. Broken Wings, Kyrie, all those songs, the same things there - how heavy can the drums be? We were a four-piece so I could make the drums much heavier, I used a Simmons SDS-5 in those days so there is a lot of that on that record, really big fat tones but we can’t quite use those in the current King Crimson. There is so much activity that they have to be shorter sounds.”

How do three drummers work together? Do you all feel time the same way?

“No, I don’t think we do and we make strategies to avoid flams. We don’t play a lot of unison bass drums, that’s one of the first things when you’ve got two or three drummers - how many bass drums can I eliminate? It’s very much like playing with a drum machine as I described back in the ’80s. You’re going to share all those notes down there so you’ve got to take some away. We do feel time a little bit different. Gavin is a little bit more on the backside, I’m a little more on the frontside. I don’t know how to describe it exactly, it’s just something you do.

“I’ve had people say how laid-back I play when I do sessions but I don’t think that’s necessarily true. I think I play a little on the front edge, maybe a little bit leaning ahead but not rushing. There’s a difference between pushing and rushing, I don’t want to accelerate the time, I just want to lean on it. And the opposite way sometimes too, you need to feel it pull back but that’s honestly more intuitive. I grew up playing with records, I didn’t see a metronome until I was about 18 years old so I’m not like these kids I see today out on the marching drum corps.

“They just bury that click track, it’s unbelievable. To me the click was always sort of a reference. It wasn’t like I always had to suffocate it and be right on top of it, it was just a reference point. I was doing a session once and a lot of times I step outside the door of the session to listen to playback because I can hear my bass drum better. If I’m inside I don’t notice the time so much, I’m listening to the smaller details, so I step outside the door. Jeff Porcaro walked by and he said, ‘What’s up, Pat?’ I said, ‘Dude, I’m listening to my track here and it just sounds like all my kick drums are ahead.’ And he says, ‘That’s what you want, man.’ I said, ‘What?’ He’s like, ‘No, you want your kick drum to be a little ahead and your snare to be a little behind. That’s why it feels so good.’

“I never thought about it like that, I just tried to make it feel right, I didn’t think about who’s ahead and who’s behind. Jeff said, ‘If your kick is a little ahead, it’s rock’n’roll.’ Way back when Mike Chapman would hire me for sessions instead of hiring an LA session guy, he said he wants angst in his tracks, he wants a punk drummer, he wants enthusiasm and energy. We want that from a drummer, right? Not just sitting in the pocket but pushing it. Hopefully O.R.K. pushes a bit like that. It’s fun because the guitar player is very edgy in that band and then Colin the bass player is the other way, a very laid-back player.”