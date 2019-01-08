Architects' Dan Searle: "Once Tom left us we needed to get back to some kind of normality"

Focussing on the album as a whole must have been a distraction from the drums?

“It distracted me enormously. I just didn’t have the time. I finished writing 14 or 15 songs with Josh, then it looked like we should go and book studio time. That meant we needed to start working on vocals because they can radically change the songs and make you reconsider the structure.

“Then I got into working on the vocals with Sam, which was basically every day for a long period of time. I wrote all the lyrics as well, which was the first time I’ve ever done that. That took a lot of my time and thoughts as well.

“ It was coming up to the time to go into the studio and I hadn’t played any of the drum parts and I had two days in the end to learn the songs at the kit.”

Were the drum parts programmed at this stage?

“Yeah, that’s how we’ve done it for a long time. It’s nice because you get a good sense of how the parts are going to sound, but when you then don’t have the time to learn the complicated parts that you’ve mapped out it becomes a new challenge.

“There were times in the studio where I would be learning the song the night before I tracked it, or even the hour before. Usually, I know every single detail of what the drums are going to do; every hit on every drum and every cymbal, I’d know exactly what I’m going to play.

“This time it was much more freeform. Specifically, fills were the parts where I didn’t come with many specific ideas that were set in stone. It was an opportunity to try stuff out in the studio, which I’ve never done before.

“Interestingly, I came out of the sessions much happier with the drums that I usually am, because I wasn’t so attached to what they had to be.

“Those obsessions became about other stuff like the vocals. I was still obsessing and driving myself totally crazy, but about various different aspects.”

Do you feel like your drumming progressed on this album?

“I don’t think I took great strides drumming-wise on this album if I’m absolutely honest. It was more about making sure that the songs were moving the band forward and we were stretching the limits of what we could do in a song and trying to break new ground.

“That’s really important, especially in this context, trying to find a balance of how far we can take things, with everyone understanding that this is an album without Tom. Drumming-wise, it wasn’t an album where I was all that focused on trying to improve myself.

I always try and serve the song, but if it’s your sole focus you’re always going to try and tow the line a little bit

“It definitely made me see drums in a different way though. I always try and serve the song, but if it’s your sole focus you’re always going to try and tow the line a little bit, whereas with this album I was looking at the whole thing, much more holistically I suppose.

“I don’t think the drumming has got any less intricate or complicated. This is our eighth album and I have a lot of experience making records and tracking drums. When I’m writing, a lot of that comes to me like it always has done.

“It was just harder for me to pull it off because I had so much less time to find the muscle memory that I needed when I came to the studio. But that was just an extra challenge, you know?”

In the documentary there’s a shot of you playing guitar. How hands-on did you get with that?

“I certainly didn’t write any of the riffs or track any guitar. But I wrote some simple parts, whether it was a chord progression for a chorus or a couple of bits of ambient guitar sat in the background.

“After Tom died I immediately started playing guitar thinking, ‘Right, this is my insurance policy. If we can’t find anyone I’ve got to learn guitar and make sure I can write an Architects album.’ I was playing three or four hours a day.

“As soon as Josh came along and showed what he could do, that went down to more like 20 minutes a day because I realised it wasn’t so necessary and I could focus my energy elsewhere. It also made me realise how difficult the guitar was!

“I did a lot of my work on a computer. That’s why there’s a lot more electronic elements and synths and stuff compared with our older stuff. That was my vehicle to be able to contribute a lot of musical stuff outside of the riffs.

“Riffs are way beyond my ability. Thankfully, I have Josh who is very, very accomplished.”