Watch Eloy Casagrande batter the hell out of Slipknot’s ‘unplayable live’ Gematria (The Killing Name) in new 'drums only' video

There’s a new Eloy Casagrande video out and anyone who doubted the ex-Sepultura drummer’s abilities to handle the Slipknot canon is probably eating their words round about now.

His latest video, in a now familiar series shot in intimate close-up, features only his performance, being designed to delight and inform drum fans everywhere and, this time, show off his mastery of Gematria (The Killing Name), a track previously being deemed as ‘unplayable live’ by fans.

ELOY CASAGRANDE | GEMATRIA - SLIPKNOT LIVE AT CENTENNIAL PARK - YouTube Watch On

The new video is from the band’s 8 March 8, 2025 gig at Centennial Park at Centennial Park in Sydney, Australia. Previously we’ve enjoyed his performances of Liberate and Eyeless , both from the band’s gig at the O2 in London back in December last year, and Get This , live from Zurich’s Hallenstadion in November among others .

And the latest star of the Casagrande show – Gematria (The Killing Name) – was one of the original songs that the band used to test his ‘mettle’ back at his audition in 2023. Following his success Casagrande moved on from Sepultura after an incredible 13 years, into one of the most hotly contested, and potentially troublesome seats in rock.

"Everything happened at the end of 2023 when I got a call from Slipknot’s manager asking me if I was interested in doing an audition. That year, Sepultura decided to stop playing, so it was a very natural decision for me to keep playing with someone else instead of just retiring.

“I took my drums to a studio in São Paulo and did a proper sound and video recording," Casagrande told Modern Drummer . "I played six songs, and I sent it to the guys. Then they asked me to play three specific songs. They were Eyeless, Purity and Gematria. My flight was booked to go to the audition, so at the end of January [2024], I flew to Palm Springs, California, and spent ten days with them there.

“The first five days, the whole band was rehearsing like it was a live show. Every day, the guys came with a different setlist, and we just played those songs."

Switching seats

However, Casagrande’s move wasn’t without its controversies as he took up the Slipknot drum stool following the unexpected departure of Jay Weinberg from the position.

“​​No one can ever replace Joey Jordison's original sound, style or energy, but Jay honored Joey's parts and contributed to the last three albums and we, the band, and the fans appreciate it. But as ever, Slipknot is intent on evolving. The band has decided to part ways with Jay. We wish Jay all the best and are very excited for what the future holds,” the band wrote at the time.

In reply Weinberg commented : “I was heartbroken and blindsided to receive the phone call… This is not the ending to the journey I’d dreamt of, and committed myself to seeing through – not by a long shot.”

Also, Casagrande left Sepultura prior to their final, 40th anniversary tour, leading to some friction between the various members and the hasty appointment of ex-Suicidal Tendencies Grayson Nekrutman to fill the gap.

However, the drummers themselves soon struck up a rapport and have been sharing praise and tips ever since.

And Casagrande’s latest video would appear to show how well the band’s plan has come together.