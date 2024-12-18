DW Soundworks library gets even bigger with the new DW Collector’s Pure Cherry Shell Expansion Pack

Whether you like your drums real and in your face, or virtual and in your DAW then DW have got you covered. For drum hardware maestros Drum Workshop not only make some of the most highly prized acoustic and electronic drum kits available today, but can supply you with the sound of their distinctive drums via their own DW Soundworks software spin-off.

Yes, even if you’re not a master of the triple paradiddle you can still get the big punchy sound of DW’s drums into your tracks via soundset expansion packs using tech developed and released by DW themselves.

And the latest hardware to get the DW Soundworks expansion pack treatment is their DW Collector’s Pure Cherry Shell. “Cherry is a very musical wood that produces brighter attack, melodic clarity, and slightly darker tonality when compared to maple,” DW explain. “These sounds appeal to drummers who prefer a punchy, rounder timbre for dynamic styles like fusion, funk, gospel, and pop.”

(Image credit: Drum Workshop)

DW make their expansion packs themselves, recorded at the DW factory and sampled at 24-bit, 88.2kHz in order to ensure that all the nuances and famous care and craft that go into the construction of their kits, make it through to the audio files in the sample collections that bear their name.

The sounds are supplied and controlled by DW Soundworks, their bespoke plugin that can be used with any DAW that supports AAX, AU or VST, allowing you to access the DW Soundworks library of virtual sounds and settings within the production workflow that you love.

The DW Collector’s Pure Cherry Shell expansion pack includes 12 custom presets to enable users to explore the sought-after sound of cherry shells, with that distinctive heavy midrange tone combined with a balanced sustain, all controllable within the plugin’s processing and effects, allowing you to fine tune your DW drum sound to perfection.

DW Collectors Pure Cherry Shell Expansion Pack delivered by DW Soundworks is available to purchase and download via Roland Cloud today.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors