XFadeLooper CM – FREE VST/AU sampler plugin

This feature-packed software sampler is a sound designer's dream! Not only is it great for standard sample playback, but its unusual featureset makes it perfect for transforming samples into fantastic new sounds. For instance, the novel hard sync mode canturn tiny tones into smooth, long-lasting timbres!

Here's what you get in XFadeLooper CM:

Crossfade looping with backwards, forwards and ping-pong modes

Multimode resonant filter with mixable low, high and band-pass modes

Synth-style hard-sync mode

Filter and amplitude ADSR envelopes

Dedicated pitch, filter and hard-sync detune LFOs

Saturation

32-/64-bit VST for PC, 32-/64-bit AU/VST for Mac

How to get XFadeLooper CM:

Get the latest issue of Computer Music magazine, print or digital, and you get the CM Plugins collection, containing XFadeLooper CM and 25+ other awesome virtual instruments and effects

For more info on CM Plugins, read our FAQ, and find out about our download system

If you like XFadeLooper CM, check out the plugin its based on, Crossfade Loop Synth, at Expert Sleepers' website, which is even more feature-packed.