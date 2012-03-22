XFadeLooper CM – FREE VST/AU sampler plugin

This feature-packed software sampler is a sound designer's dream! Not only is it great for standard sample playback, but its unusual featureset makes it perfect for transforming samples into fantastic new sounds. For instance, the novel hard sync mode canturn tiny tones into smooth, long-lasting timbres!
Here's what you get in XFadeLooper CM:
- Crossfade looping with backwards, forwards and ping-pong modes
- Multimode resonant filter with mixable low, high and band-pass modes
- Synth-style hard-sync mode
- Filter and amplitude ADSR envelopes
- Dedicated pitch, filter and hard-sync detune LFOs
- Saturation
- 32-/64-bit VST for PC, 32-/64-bit AU/VST for Mac
How to get XFadeLooper CM:
Get the latest issue of Computer Music magazine, print or digital, and you get the CM Plugins collection, containing XFadeLooper CM and 25+ other awesome virtual instruments and effects
For more info on CM Plugins, read our FAQ, and find out about our download system
If you like XFadeLooper CM, check out the plugin its based on, Crossfade Loop Synth, at Expert Sleepers' website, which is even more feature-packed.