Voxengo's drum recording service kicks off at $15 per song

Would your tracks sound better with a real drummer playing on them? Then Voxengo's new drum recording service will be of great interest to you. Simply send them your song, and they'll have an experienced drummer record a drum track in their recording studio - they'll then send you the multitrack recording. It's all recorded at 96kHz/24-bit and you get separate WAVs for overhead, side, room, snare drum, bass drum and toms.



The service is normally $70 per song, but between now and March 6th 2010, they're doing it for a ridiculous introductory price of just $15. Check it out right here: www.voxengo.com/drumservice