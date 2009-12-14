Reason: The Ultimate Guide now available online

There's been a seismic shift in music technology throughout the last decade that's seen the pro-quality studio transformed from a room-full of expensive hardware to a laptop-full of affordable software. Since it's initial release in 2000, Propellerhead's Reason has been at the forefront of this revolution, offering all the flexibility, power and convenience of software in a virtual rack-based system that even the most old-school of producers would feel right at home with. It's without doubt one of the most popular music-making applications in the world, with plenty of big-name fans and a thriving online user community.

Whether you use Reason on its own, in conjunction with Propellerhead Record, or ReWired into a 'traditional' DAW like Logic, Cubase, Live or Pro Tools,

Reason: The Ultimate Guide

will sharpen your skills, feed your creativity and give you plenty of ideas to bring to your productions. Comprising tutorials, tips and advice drawn from the pages of

Computer Music

and

Computer Music Specials

, and including a DVD packed with sounds, videos and tutorial files, it's an indespensible resource for Reason users of all ability levels and musical tastes.

Reason: The Ultimate Guide is available in good newsagents and online at

www.myfavouritemagazines.com

now.