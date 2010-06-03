Novation announce Dicer controllers for digital DJs.

Laptop-based DJing is becoming increasingly popular. The trouble with the likes of Serato et al is that you have to keep using your laptop to access functions that aren't available via your CD or vinyl turntables. That's where Dicer comes in.

The Dicer package includes a pair of performance controllers that are integrated with the cue-point and looping features of Serator Scratch Live. They can be attached to any flat surface using what Novation describe as "DJ putty", and allow the user to select cue points and looping functions via their deck.

Read more: Pioneer DJ DDJ- SX3

Dicer cdj

Dicer will be launched in June or July, and will have an RRP of £79.99. For more info, see Novation's Dicer page.