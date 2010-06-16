Is your sound getting a little old? Are you ready to up your game? Then we'd recommend you get your hands on our brand-new CM Special: Make Dance Music. The magazine and disc are packed with all the latest tricks, techniques and tools you need to make cutting-edge tracks.

Inside, the UK's biggest electronic genres - house, dubstep, drum 'n' bass and trance - are demystified in detail. Step-by-step tutorials, essential listening recommendations and pro tips showcase the latest techniques for producing polished tracks from start to finish.

There's an entire section devoted to sound design, where you'll discover how to break away from your synth presets and create a catalogue of custom patches from scratch. All the freshest sounds are covered, from extreme effects to nasty wob basses, sinister pads to dirty beats and many more.

The fast guide to breakbeats, meanwhile, shows you how to add a little gritty old-skool magic to your tracks with classic beat-slicing techniques.

The included disc comes with a collection of more than 800 pro samples from Loopmasters, Prime Loops, Producer Loops and Dancemidisamples to use royalty-free in your tracks.

CM Special 42: Make Dance Music: Get it from selected WH Smith, Borders, Chapters and independent newsagents. Magazine + disc £6.

On sale from: UK 16/6, Europe 23/6, North America 14/7, ROW 28/7. *Note: overseas dates are approximate due to factors beyond our control.

Questions? Comments? Email us at computermusic.special@futurenet.com