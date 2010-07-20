Make a hip-hop track and win an online Point Blank production course.

Point Blank's online hip-hop production course is led by pro producer Paul Waller, who has worked with De La Soul and Gang Starr amongst others, and you can win a place on it using Point Blank's Music Machine software.

Simply register with the site and use the software to create your own hip-hop masterpiece to be in with a chance of bagging yourself a place on the course, worth £325. For more info check out the preview video here.

The course starts on September 6th, so make sure your entry is submitted by September 1st. The track that gets the most votes wins, so get your family, friends and impressionable strangers on board!