Grab Tau Bassline 10th Anniversary Edition synth for free!

Tau Bassline from Muon, the developer behind Computer Music's own CM-101, SR-202, CM-303 and DS-404 plug-ins, is a Roland TB-303-inspired bass synth with a single oscillator, 18dB low-pass filter, basic envelope generator and glide controls. It was released a decade ago, and to celebrate its tenth birthday Muon have released an updated version designed to work with the latest operating systems and host software, complete with a new interface.

The synth is available for free in VST and AU format for PC and Mac. Just 'Like' Muon's Facebook page here, and a download link will appear when you click the'Exclusive Content' tab on the left sidebar.