FREE VST/AU compressor: SunRuys CM

Compressors come in many different forms, offer a variety of controls and have a wide range of useful and creative applications. Some are perfect for adding body to vocals, others punch to drums, and others for pulling group and master bus audio together. This month's awesome exclusive plugin - SunRuys CM, by audioD3CK - is designed for the latter purpose but is by no means restricted to it.

Far from your average bus compressor, along with level metering and the expected threshold, ratio and attack/release controls, you'll find such features as a parallel processing 'mix' control and additional options for mono operation, linear phase or polyphase operation, oversampling, four different character modes and even individual settings for offline and real-time operation. See it in action in our video, and get the plugin with issue 219 of Computer Music.

Features and uses:

Get smooth, classy compression over individual tracks, groups and the master bus

Great for adding punch, track thickening, levelling, mix 'glue' and more

Hybrid feedback-feedforward topology

Mixture control for speedy parallel compression

Accurate Input and Gain Reduction meters

Mono operation

Shape the sidechain signal with one of four modes - Classic, Flat, Dark and Soft

Quickly jump back to your favourite settings with the Snapshot feature

Up to 64x oversampling

Change the oversampling filter between linear phase or polyphase modes

Intuitive preset menu

32-/64-bit PC VST

32-/64-bit Mac AU/VST

How to get SunRuys CM:

Buy Computer Music magazine issue 219 (CM219) and you can download SunRuys CM right away.

For more info on CM Plugins, read our FAQ, and find out about our Vault download system.

If you like what you hear when you treat your tracks to SunRuys CM, put the full version of SunRuys on your "to demo" list right away. It features a Knee control, external sidechaining, sidechain high-pass, variable stereo link, and mid/side operation. Between them, these enhance both the bus and channel compression capabilities. This and other terrific audioD3CK plugins such as the burly Krucz maximiser and ST-R-I-P analogue-inspired channel strip are available from audioD3CK's website.