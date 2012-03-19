FREE synth VST/AU plugin: KV331 Audio SynthMaster CM

This custom-built synth is based on the astounding SynthMaster 2.5, which racked up a massive 10/10 in the Computer Music review.
Here's what you get in SynthMaster CM:
- 2x Wavescanning Oscillators
- 2x Dedicated Modulation Oscillators for phase, ring and frequency modulation
- Multimode resonant filter
- Distortion with user-definable waveshaping function
- 4x Envelopes
- 2x LFO including step sequencer LFO
- 5 row modulation matrix
- Dedicated unison section
- Arpeggiator
- Delay, Chorus and Reverb effects
- Online preset sharing
- PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit)
How to get SynthMaster CM:
Get the latest issue of Computer Music magazine, print or digital, and you get the CM Plugins collection, containing SynthMaster CM and 25+ other awesome virtual instruments and effects.
For more info on CM Plugins, read our FAQ, and find out about our download system
If you like SynthMaster CM, check out the full version of SynthMaster 2.5 at KV331 Audio's website - it has additional oscillator and filter types, and much more.