FREE synth VST/AU plugin: KV331 Audio SynthMaster CM

This custom-built synth is based on the astounding SynthMaster 2.5, which racked up a massive 10/10 in the Computer Music review.

Synthmaster cm

Here's what you get in SynthMaster CM:

2x Wavescanning Oscillators

2x Dedicated Modulation Oscillators for phase, ring and frequency modulation

Multimode resonant filter

Distortion with user-definable waveshaping function

4x Envelopes

2x LFO including step sequencer LFO

5 row modulation matrix

Dedicated unison section

Arpeggiator

Delay, Chorus and Reverb effects

Online preset sharing

PC VST (32/64-bit), Mac AU/VST (32/64-bit)

How to get SynthMaster CM:

Get the latest issue of Computer Music magazine, print or digital, and you get the CM Plugins collection, containing SynthMaster CM and 25+ other awesome virtual instruments and effects.

For more info on CM Plugins, read our FAQ, and find out about our download system

If you like SynthMaster CM, check out the full version of SynthMaster 2.5 at KV331 Audio's website - it has additional oscillator and filter types, and much more.