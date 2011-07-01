Free samples from Aquasky's Monster Sound label!

Breaks and DnB demigods Aquasky (AKA Black Noise) have teamed up with Loopmasters to create Monster Sounds, a new sample label dedicated to bringing producers the freshest, funkiest and, indeed, flyest new sounds. Contributors to the label include Baker Brothers, Sy & Unknown and Organ Donors.

To celebrate the launch, Monster Sound are giving away dozens of free samples on their SoundCloud page, including beats, basslines, and acapella vocals. If you're looking for new sounds to spice up your tracks, go get 'em!

We asked Aquasky's Brent Newitt about the idea behind the label:

"We started Monster Sounds in conjunction with Loopmasters because we have had a good working relationship with them, since we kicked off their highly successful Artist Series in 2007. The main focus is to use our high levels of production and studio knowledge and package that into high quality,royalty-free sample packs using our extensive global connections and networks. For each pack we upload 10 free samples onto our Soundcloud page to share with fellow producers who are in need of something that's quick and easily accessible."

For more details on Monsters Sounds check out their page at the Loopmasters site here.