Free KJ Sawka Beatz from Ableton

KJ Sawka

, the live DnB drummer, has teamed up with Ableton to give Live owners an early Christmas present. Head over to

Ableton

's site to get hold of two exclusive Live Packs: the first consists of a bunch of drum, bass and melodic loops for throwing into your own projects, as well as some groove templates and MIDI grooves recrded by KJ during a live session at the Art Institute in Seattle, USA; the second contains a Live Set of KJ's latest tune,

Void of Truth

, for either learning a little more about the tub-thumper's music-making process or for remixing in any way you want. Note that you can't release a remix of KJ's tune yourself without permission, and you'll need Ableton Live 8.1 to run the sessions.

www.ableton.com/madbeatz