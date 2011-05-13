FL Studio goes mobile!

There are plenty of great mobile music-making apps on the iOS platform, but a big new contender has entered the ring. Image-Line - who have never released a Mac version of their popular FL Studio software - are taking the App Store plunge with a mobile version of the DAW for iPhone, iPod and iPad.

Currently few details are available, but according to the promotional video it'll be possible to load projects from the app into the full version of the software, which makes it an enticing prospect for mobile FL Studio fans. Who knows, maybe one day FL Studio will make its way to OS X. In the meantime, here's some music from FL Studio's best known fan....