Computer Music issue 209 - House Track-Builder - Autumn 2014

House Track-Builder

Produce a complete, authentic house track with our start-to-finish, step-by-step guide - it's our biggest and best track-builder ever! All the plugin instruments, effects, samples and MIDI parts you need to construct it are included, along with copious audio examples and extensive videos bringing each and every walkthrough to life. Follow along in your DAW of choice - and if you're using Ableton Live, you can even load up the Live projects we've supplied for each stage of the track!

Over 13 floor-shaking pages, you'll learn how to:

• Build phat drum and percussion grooves

• Design and program deep house basslines

• Create evocative, musical pads and chord progressions

• Edit and process sampled vocals

• Arrange, mix and master a finished track

• And much, much more

To give you a taste of what to expect, here's a free video on processing house-style vocals:





FREE STA ENHANCER CM PLUGIN

• Bring pro-quality polish and sheen to your sounds and mixes with this exclusive valve-emulating multimode exciter/enhancer plugin from DSP geniuses Audiffex! It's ready to download for Mac and PC right now with CM209. Check out the full spec, and see it in action in this video:





900 SAMPLES

• The Great Outdoors: Keep summer alive with this vast library of loops, hits, foleys and FX capturing the glorious sounds of nature. Put together using real-world recordings, enhanced using a range of effects and processing tools, you'll find everything from ambient beds and water sounds to glacier noises and, er, camping sounds - we even built some beat loops and got a few synths involved, too. They're all yours to download with CM209!





MIDI KEYBOARD MEGATEST

• We take 12 of the best sub-£300 25- and 49-key MIDI keyboards currently on the market and pit them against each other in a battle to the death! Judging them on a range of categories including playability, controller layout and build quality, we leave no stone unturned to bring you the verdict on which you should spend your cash on.





ALPINES PRODUCER MASTERCLASS VIDEO***

• The classy electro house writing and production duo take us on a guided tour of the single No Other Lover in this exclusive step-by-step tutorial. Watch Part 1 right here - get CM209 to see the rest. (***This video available only with Apple Newsstand and Print editions)





PERFECT GLITCH

• We reveal ten expert techniques for creating glitched-out sounds, using synthesis, audio processing and slicing, timestretching and more - all with video, of course!In this taster video, we get our Skrillex on by twisting up some vocals in Celemony Melodyne - get your peepers round nine more only with CM209.





UAD: THE CM GUIDE + VIDEO

• Universal Audio's all-conquering DSP platform gives you access to some of the most powerful plugins money can buy, but are you really getting the most out of it? With our help, you will be, as our guide takes you through maximising processing efficiency, recording and monitoring with Unison, signal routing in Console and more. Here, we're using the Apollo to record and monitor through UAD plugins:





INTERVIEWS

• Bonobo: Si Green sings the praises of the laptop studio

• Eisenberg: Gunnar Eisenberg tell us the thinking behind his company's Einklang and Vier synths

• Nick Monaco: The Californian producer discusses his top five plugins





REVIEWS

• Tone2 Electra2

• Sugar Bytes Egoist

• MeldaProduction MDrummer 5

• XILS-lab XILS 4

• OverTone DSP DYN4000

• AAS String Studio VS-2

• AudioD3ck Krucz

• Sinevibes Turbulence 2

• Alesis Vortex Wireless

• PLUS 18 MORE REVIEWS





40+ EXCLUSIVE PLUGINS!

Every issue of Computer Music comes with CM Plugins, an exclusive collection of pro-quality VST/AU instruments and effects for PC and Mac.

…AND MUCH MORE!

