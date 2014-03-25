Computer Music issue 203 - BITWIG STUDIO: The CM Guide - May 2014

BUY THIS ISSUE NOW - AVAILABLE 26 MARCH 2014:

Includes FREE EQ VST/AU, 35 more plugins, 2700+ samples, 2+ HOURS of video and more.



BITWIG STUDIO: THE CM GUIDE

TUTORIALS / REVIEW / EXPERT VIDEOS

Everything you need to know about amazing new DAW Bitwig Studio! Find out how good it really is in our review - and, of course, how it compares to Ableton Live - then get up to speed with its features with our easy-to-follow tutorials and videos. You can follow all of our guides using the demo of Bitwig Studio (fully functional but save-disabled) and discover if this is the DAW you've been waiting for!



You'll learn about:

The basics: recording, audio, note editing, instruments and effects

How to use the powerful Unified Modulation System

Jamming live with Bitwig Studio's Clip Launcher

Manipulating pitch and more with the unusual Histogram function

Using hybrid tracks to combine note and audio data

…And much more besides.

Check out this sample video from the article:



FREE PROGRAM EQ CM PLUGIN

The legendary sound of vintage Pultec-style equalisers is yours with this beautiful EQ from OverTone DSP! Find out more about this awesome PC/Mac plugin on the Program EQ CM page, and hear it in action in this video:



MAK & PASTEMAN IN-STUDIO VIDEO***

Step into the studio with the UK bass music duo with this exclusive Producer Masterclass video! See how they put together their 80s-influence groovefest Progressive Electro Funk Massacre - check out Part 1 of the video here!



2700+ SAMPLES

Undercover :An exclusive 975MB pack of top-secret loops, stings, multisamples, hits and more

:An exclusive 975MB pack of top-secret loops, stings, multisamples, hits and more Bonus Classic Videogame samples: 1800+ bleeps, bloops, chip arpeggios and more from the CM archives!



PROGRESSIVE TRANCE TRACK BUILDER

Construct every element of a beautiful trance track from scratch with our deep, video-packed guide. Unlock the production secrets of this enduring genre and become a trance master! Here's the track we'll show you how to create:



303… for FREE!

Recreate the sound of Roland's classic TB-303 with the plugins you get free with the magazine! Our clear instructions and expert videos explain how to build a synth patch from scratch that accurately emulates the unusual characteristics of this iconic synth. Check out one of the videos here.



TUTORIALS and VIDEOS

Creative Sidechaining : Discover fresh ways of making one sound jump to the beat of another

: Discover fresh ways of making one sound jump to the beat of another Program EQ CM : How to get the most from this issue's incredible free software - PLUS VIDEO

: How to get the most from this issue's incredible free software - PLUS VIDEO Easy Guide - Cadences : Punctuate your musical phrases with our easy how-to - PLUS VIDEO

: Punctuate your musical phrases with our easy how-to - PLUS VIDEO Keep It Real - Drum Kit : Uncover the intricacies of programming realistic MIDI drums

: Uncover the intricacies of programming realistic MIDI drums AND MORE!



INTERVIEWS

Lee Bannon: New York's gifted DnB innovator talks tech and his wide-ranging influences

New York's gifted DnB innovator talks tech and his wide-ranging influences Alexandre Pages: Abeem Live Technologies' Lead R&D man speaks to CM

Abeem Live Technologies' Lead R&D man speaks to CM Soul Clap: What five pieces of software can the genre-bending duo not do without?



REVIEWS

Bitwig Studio

Sony Acid Music Studio 10

Acid Music Studio 10 iZotope BreakTweaker

BreakTweaker Native Instruments Supercharger

Supercharger nudesine Alphasphere

Alphasphere AudioRealism Redominator

Redominator Waves Scheps 73

Scheps 73 Abeem Rack Performer

Rack Performer PLUS 15 MORE REVIEWS



35+ PLUGINS to download with this issue

Every issue of Computer Music comes with CM Plugins, an exclusive collection of pro-quality VST/AU instruments and effects for PC and Mac. Check out our fullCM Plugins listand theCM Plugins FAQfor more info.



…AND MUCH MORE!

