Computer Music issue 202 - Get a Grip on Dynamics - April 2014

INCLUDES 35+ plugins, 1300+ samples, 2+ HOURS of video* and more - see downloads FAQ.

(*Producer Masterclass in-studio videos only with print and Apple Newsstand editions)



GET A GRIP ON DYNAMICS - MAIN TUTORIAL

We take the confusion out of compression, explain expansion, and much more in our easy-to-follow, step-by-step guide! Learn how dynamics processors really work and how to get great results from them every time.



You'll learn about:

What all those controls on your compressor actually do!

How to select the right compressor and dial in its settings without fuss

Sidechaining and parallel compression

Frequency-conscious dynamics and multiband processing

Reducing background noise with expanders and noise gates

Adding snap and body with transient shapers

…And much more besides.

Check outthis sample videofrom the article:



FREE ENZYME CM INSTRUMENT

Discover the power of scanned synthesis with Humanoid Sound Systems' unique PC/Mac plugin! Find out more about this awesome instrument on the Enzyme CM page, and check it out now in this video:



DUBBA JONNY IN-STUDIO VIDEO***

The genre-bending UK dubstepper remoulds his dancefloor-slamming track Made of Clay in this technique-packed video!(Print and Apple Newsstand editions only)



1300+ SAMPLES

Twisted Tools CM Pack : 1.8GB of superb hits, FX, impacts and more from sound design expertsTwisted Tools

Twisted Tools CM Pack : 1.8GB of superb hits, FX, impacts and more from sound design experts Twisted Tools
Bonus Classic Analogue samples: 900+ basses, leads, pads and more from the CM archives



TUTORIALS and VIDEOS

Rinse & Repeat : Instantly improve your tracks using creative repetition and looping - PLUS VIDEO

Rinse & Repeat : Instantly improve your tracks using creative repetition and looping - PLUS VIDEO
How to Release a Track : Fancy getting into 'the biz' for real? Here's how to get your music out there

Sonar X3 - The CM Guide : Get up and running with the new features of Cakewalk's DAW - PLUS VIDEO

Enzyme CM : The features explained and a track built from scratch - PLUS VIDEO

Easy Guide : Augmented and diminished chords made understandable - PLUS VIDEO

Keep It Real - Double bass : Programming realistic double bass parts

: Programming realistic double bass parts AND MORE!



INTERVIEWS

Eelke Kleijn : The Dutch DJ, producer and soundtrack composer takes time out to talk tech

UVI : We rendezvous with Alain Etchart, the Founder and Creative Manager of the French soundware giants

We rendezvous with Alain Etchart, the Founder and Creative Manager of the French soundware giants Darius Syrossian: What software does this house hero use to get his sound? Find out in CM!



REVIEWS

Tone2 Nemesis

Nemesis Wolfgang Palm Wavegenerator

Wavegenerator Steinberg VST Connect Pro

VST Connect Pro Cableguys Filtershaper 3

Filtershaper 3 Acon Digital Verberate

Verberate XILS-lab R.A.M.S.E.S.

XILS-lab R.A.M.S.E.S.
Acustica Audio Cooltec EQP1 Program Equalizer Suite

axisplugins 3Q

Subatomic Software Audulus

Audulus PLUS 15 MORE REVIEWS



35+ PLUGINS to download with this issue

Every issue of Computer Music comes with CM Plugins, an exclusive collection of pro-quality VST/AU instruments and effects for PC and Mac. Check out our fullCM Plugins listand theCM Plugins FAQfor more info.



…AND MUCH MORE!

